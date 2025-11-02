15 die as tempo traveller rams stationary truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi

Jodhpur: At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi area on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway when the tempo traveller was carrying devotees from Bikaner's Kolayat temple to Jodhpur, said Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash.

"Fifteen passengers died on the spot, while two women sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian and later referred to Jodhpur," the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

According to officials, all victims were residents of Nainchi Bagh near Chandpol Bada Ramdevra in Jodhpur. They were returning from Bikaner's Kolayat temple after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi, they said.

The accident occurred about 80 km ahead of Jodhpur.

Mahipal Saran, a witness to the accident, said small roadside eateries had been set up along the Bharat Mala Highway. "The trailer was parked in front of one of those eateries. The tempo traveller, running at high speed, was trying to overtake a truck when it suddenly rammed into the stationary trailer," he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the tempo traveller was completely crushed.

Osian sub-district hospital in-charge Dr Pradeep Singh Choudhary said all bodies were sent to Jodhpur's Mathuradas Mathur and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Monday morning.

Condoling the deaths, PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims' families and proper medical care for the injured.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot offered condolences, saying the incident was extremely tragic. Other leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Health Minister Gajendra Singh, and former CM Vasundhara Raje, also expressed grief over the tragic accident.