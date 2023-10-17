15 drug peddlers held with contraband in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) A total of 15 suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati in the last two days, officials said.

Heroin and Yaba tablets, among other items, have been recovered from their possession, they said.

In one of the operations carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, three peddlers were held in Khanapara area of the city, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Acting on reliable inputs, the @STFAssam carried out an operation against drug peddlers and recovered 60,000 Yaba tables at Six Mile, Khanapara in Guwahati. Three peddlers were apprehended in the incident,” he said.

The STF had arrested 12 peddlers, including four women, in another operation in the parking area of Guwahati railway station on Monday evening, an official statement said.

“All persons were apprehended along with 104 vials of suspected heroin... and other incriminating materials,” it said. PTI SSG RBT