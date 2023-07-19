15 electrocuted in U'khand: Cong president Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi condole loss of lives

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to the accident on the banks of Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

Fifteen people were electrocuted and seven injured on Wednesday at a sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project on the banks of the river, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said police went to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution late on Tuesday of a person working on the project site. Around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15 and injuring seven. It is still being ascertained how it happened, he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "The news of the death of many people due to the accident on the banks of Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is very painful. Policemen were also among the victims. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families." "We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sadness over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Dobhal said police sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and three home guard personnel were among the 15 people killed. Several of the victims died on the spot. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB