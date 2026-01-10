15 families in Shimla become homeless overnight as houses develop cracks; blame tunnel construction

Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) Around 15 families were rendered homeless overnight in the cold after two residential buildings and a hotel developed cracks in the Chaulanti area here.

The affected families alleged that blasting of rocks to bore a tunnel for the four-laning of a road between Bhattakufar and Chalaunthi led to cracks in their buildings. The project has been undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and is being executed by a private company.

They said several complaints were made, but no attention was paid, and now their houses are at risk due to the blasting. The affected families also accused the tunnel construction company of misbehaviour.

"Minor cracks started appearing in the walls about three days ago, and the construction company, along with the district administration, was informed about it, but the company officials denied any major danger,” said Puja, whose house has developed cracks.

She said that on Friday evening, the cracks suddenly widened and the company officials asked residents to vacate their houses.

"What is the need to do blasting when we have been complaining of vibrations, and now cracks have developed in houses. We have put all our earnings into constructing our houses. Where will we go now?" said another resident.

"Over 40 people from 15 families residing in two buildings and tourists and staff from a hotel vacated their buildings on Friday night after cracks developed in three buildings in the Chaulanti area. The majority of the families have been provided a place to stay, while some chose to move to the house of their friends and relatives," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) (rural), Shimla told the PTI on Saturday. There is widespread anger among the public against the NHAI and the tunnel construction company, and locals are adamant about stopping the tunnel work. The vehicular traffic has been stopped on the Sanjauli-Dhali bypass as cracks also developed on the road.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who visited the site on Saturday, told PTI that directions have been issued to stop the blasting. The NHAI has also been instructed to provide immediate compensation to the affected families, he said.

Singh further said that he has spoken to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officials regarding the matter.

On June 30, 2025, a five-storey building collapsed in Bhatakuffar, and the residents had alleged irregularities in the construction of four lane by NHAI.