15 farmer suicides reported in Maharashtra's Yavatmal in September, reasons being probed: Official

Nagpur: Fifteen farmers have ended their lives in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra so far this month, an official said on Wednesday.

However, the reasons behind the farmers' death are being probed, he said.

Yavatmal district is located in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.

Talking to PTI, a senior official from Yavatmal district collectorate said, "Fifteen farmers have committed suicide in Yavatmal in September. The police and the revenue department are conducting a probe to know whether they took the extreme step due to farm-distress or any other reason like family disputes."

Meanwhile, activist Kishore Tiwari, former chairman of the Maharashtra government's Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission for farmers' welfare, said in a statement that six farmers killed themselves in parts of Yavatmal district between September 17 and 19.