15 foreigners living illegally in country detained, to be deported

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police detained 15 foreigners, including a Bangladeshi woman, who were subsequently ordered to be deported by the FRRO, officials said Friday.

They were arrested from Dwarka in April on suspicion of living illegally in India.

Among the detainees were 11 Nigerian nationals, two from the Ivory Coast, and one each from Tanzania and Bangladesh, police said.

According to police, 14 people were apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, while one was caught by Chhawla Police Station during operations carried out through April 2025.

"All 15 individuals were found to be living in the Dwarka area without valid visas or travel documents. After verification and processing, they were produced before the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The foreign nationals have since been shifted to a detention centre pending completion of formalities, he said. PTI SSJ SSJ HIG HIG