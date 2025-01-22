15 held for defrauding people by posting fake advertisements, sextortion in Nuh

Jan 22, Nuh (PTI) Nuh police have arrested 15 persons for allegedly defrauding people by posting fake advertisements on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

Some of the accused were also involved in fake hotel bookings, taxi bookings, posing as gold coin sellers and sextortion, police said.

The police have recovered 20 mobiles and 29 fake SIMs, 250 fake Mughal-era gold coins and a fake gold brick were also recovered from their possession. Twelve separate cases were registered against the accused, they said.

On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, multiple police teams formed the arrest of the accused as part of a special drive on Tuesday. The accused were arrested from Palla village, Saunkh, Nai and Nuh Hodal Road area, a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.

During the investigation, the police found that one of the accused, Aman, provided fake SIM cards from Uttar Pradesh and other states to the cyber criminals for committing fraud, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG