15 held in connection with clash in Jharkhand's Ranchi, road blocked by locals

Ranchi, Mar 16 (PTI) Fifteen people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a tribal youth during a recent clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

A large number of people blocked a road in Namkum area during the day, demanding the arrest of all those involved in the murder of the tribal youth two days ago.

The protesters also demanded demolition of illegal settlements in the area.

A dispute erupted between the youths of Zorar Basti and Namkum Khatal near a government liquor shop under the Namkum Police Station limits over an issue on Friday, which turned into a violent clash.

Four people were injured during the clash and one of them, identified as Sonu Munda, succumbed to his injury during treatment in a hospital, an officer said.

"Fifteen people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the case," DSP (Headquarters) Amar Kumar Pandey said.

The people of Zorar Basti staged a road blockade with the photograph of the deceased, demanding the arrest of all involved in the murder, another officer said.

"The eatery of Shatrughan Rai, the main accused in the crime, was demolished in association with the railways authorities. He had illegally built the eatery encroaching railway land," the police said in a statement. PTI SAN BDC