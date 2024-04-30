15 huts gutted in fire in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, no casualty reported

Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) Fifteen huts were gutted in a fire here after multiple LPG cylinders exploded, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

SSP Ajai Singh said that the incident occurred on Monday. The residents, mainly labourers, were evacuated safely but lost all their possessions.

The incident occurred in the Govindgarh area of Dehradun when multiple cylinders exploded and the fire spread across the huts, the SSP said.

There were around 30 adjacent huts and 15 of them were gutted in fire. The firefighters along with the locals doused the flames in three hours, he said.

Following the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had asked the district magistrate to offer assistance to the residents. Around 40 packets of ration were dispatched for the affected families, Dehradun DM Sonika said.

Further assistance will also be provided when required, she added. PTI ALM ALM HIG HIG