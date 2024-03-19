15 injured as auto-rickshaw overturns in Odisha's Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna, Mar 19 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured as an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Jamulighati in Madanpur Rampur block, they said.

Those travelling in the auto-rickshaw were on the way to a wedding, police said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Mohangiri primary health centre.

Six of those injured were later shifted to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital as their conditions turned critical, police said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM