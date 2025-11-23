15 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) At least 15 people were injured when a private bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Jhajjar district of Haryana on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Bahadurgarh under the Asauda police station area when the bus was headed to Delhi from Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

According to preliminary information, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit a road divider, causing it to overturn, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajesh said over the phone.

The injured have been taken to a government hospital in Bahadurgarh and all are stated to be out of danger. Some passengers sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid, he said.

An FIR is being lodged in connection with the accident, the SHO said. PTI SUN DIV DIV