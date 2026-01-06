15 injured as truck collides with bus in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka) Jan 6 (PTI) Fifteen people have been injured after a tipper truck collided head-on with a KSRTC bus in this district, police said.

According to authorities, the KSRTC bus was travelling from Neralakatte to Tallur when the overspeeding tipper truck collided with it near Shettarkatte turn in Kundapura late on Monday. 15 people, mostly those on board the bus, including seven students sustained injuries.

Three seriously injured people were admitted to KMC Manipal for advanced treatment, while the remaining were taken to Kundapura Government and Adarsha hospitals. The tipper driver, Raghavendra, was admitted to Chinmayi Hospital. Kundapura police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Two patients are reported to be in critical condition with head injuries, while a third is out of danger. Learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured patients. PTI CORR GMS ADB