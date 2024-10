Jabalpur (MP): Nearly 15 persons were injured in a blast at the Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

Advertisment

The blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district, he said.

Out of the injured persons, two were sent to a hospital, the official said.

A person was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris at the site, the official added.

Advertisment

Further details are awaited.