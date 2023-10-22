15 injured in collision between tractor-trolley, bus in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured when their tractor-trolley collided with a roadways bus here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that 18 devotees from Muzaffarnagar were going to visit a temple here on Saturday evening when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus in Deoband area.

Police and locals rushed the injured to hospital and those in critical condition were referred to a higher centre for better treatment, he said.

Jain said the bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody. PTI COR CDN NB NB