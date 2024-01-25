15 IPS among 91 police officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday transferred 15 IPS and 76 PPS officers with immediate effect.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer R N Dhoke, who is special director general of police (internal security) has been relieved of the additional charge of enforcement director, mining, Punjab, according to an order.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been shifted as deputy inspector general (India Reserve Battalions), Patiala while J Elanchezhian has been posted as DIG personnel.

Saumya Mishra has been posted as senior superintendent of police Ferozepur while Harmandeep Singh Hans has been given the charge of joint director crime, vigilance bureau.

Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Gagan Ajit Singh was made SSP Sadak Surkhya Force while IPS officer Pragya Jain got a new posting as additional deputy commissioner of police, (ADCP-III) Amritsar.

IPS officer Tushar Gupta was asked to take charge as superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali replacing Jyoti Yadav who has been made SP (investigation), Mohali.

Abhimanyu Rana has been posted as ADCP, Ludhiana, Maninder Singh will take charge as ADC to the Punjab Governor while Mehtab Singh has been posted as ADCP-I, Ludhiana.

Darpan Ahluwalia has been given the charge of ADCP-I, Amritsar while Jasroop Kaur has been posted as SP (investigation), Jalandhar Rural.

PPS officers who got new posting orders include Amandeep Singh Brar, Yogesh Kumar, Harbir Singh Atwal, Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, Harpal Singh, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Gurpreet Singh and Dev Singh. PTI CHS RHL