15 Japanese companies bet big on Karnataka with Rs 7,500 cr investment commitments

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday that 15 major Japanese companies have committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore by signing MoUs during 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit.

The investments span multiple sectors, with a strong focus on automobile manufacturing, industrial automation, and advanced technology, an official release said.

Among the companies committing to investments is Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, which has pledged Rs 3,748 crore, followed by NIDEC Industrial Automation India Private Limited, investing Rs 600 crore.

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd and Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd have each committed Rs 450 crore, while Sango India Automotive Parts Private Limited will invest Rs 279 crore.

Additionally, Aoyama Automotive Fasteners (India) Private Limited has pledged Rs 210 crore, NIFCO South India Manufacturing Private Limited Rs 125 crore, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Rs 107 crore, and RIX India Manufacturing Private Limited Rs 37 crore.

Future collaborations include MoUs with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, which has committed an investment of Rs 600 crore, and JFE Shoji Corporation, pledging Rs 400 crore.

Shindengen India Private Limited has committed Rs 254 crore, while Shimadzu Corporation will invest Rs 139 crore.

Additionally, Daiki Axis has pledged Rs 100 crore, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd has also signed an MoU for future collaboration.

The release also stated that M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, along with S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development met with Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Tsutomu Nakane, Consul General of Japan.

During the meeting, an MoU was signed with SMRJ (Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Japan) in the presence of Tomohiro Kaneko, Executive Vice President of SMRJ.

The partnership aims to drive innovation-led industrial expansion, create technology-driven growth opportunities, and facilitate seamless collaboration between SMEs from both nations. PTI JR SSK KH