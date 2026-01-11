15 kg silver worth Rs 40 lakh stolen from trader at weekly market in Beed

Beed, Jan 11 (PTI) A trader was looted on Sunday of 15 kilograms of silver estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh as well as Rs 50000 cash at the weekly bazar in Beed's Neknoor area, which is located on the road leading to the local police station.

The incident happened at 11am after gold and silver trader Baban Kanade arrived at the weekly market to set up his stall, the official said.

"The area was especially crowded due to the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival, which had also attracted a lot of traders dealing in valuables, utensils, groceries, cutlery etc. The stolen bag contained silver chains, anklets, toe rings, and other jewellery for women. Preliminary estimates suggest the total value of the stolen silver could be around Rs 40 lakh," he said.

A police team arrived at the spot and have begun a probe, starting with examination of the CCTVs installed at the market and in the vicinity, the official informed.

Notably, several incidents of mobile phone and two-wheeler thefts have occurred in the area earlier, but the culprits remain untraced, those attending the bazar alleged. PTI COR BNM