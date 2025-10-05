1.5 kg suspected ambergris seized in Kochi, five in custody

Kochi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Forest Department on Sunday seized 1.5 kg of suspected ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, and took five persons into custody from Aluva near here, officials said.

A team from the Mekkapala Forest Station intercepted the group at Edathala in Aluva around 7 pm.

The individuals, hailing from Adimali in Idukki district, had gathered to trade the substance, officials said.

The seized material, suspected to be ambergris, weighed 1.5 kg and is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore if found genuine, an official said.

The suspects are being interrogated to trace the source of the contraband.

The substance will be sent to a Forest laboratory to confirm its authenticity, an official said.

Ambergris, a rare substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, is highly valued for use in perfumes. Its trade is banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act. PTI TBA TBA KH