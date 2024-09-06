15 killed, 16 injured after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) At least 15 people, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 here, officials said.

Thirteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

Taking cognisance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of relief measures. The CM has also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway." The accident occurred near the Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometers away from the district headquarters.

The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government, he said on X.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of several people in a road accident in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI COR CDN KR AKV MNK MNK