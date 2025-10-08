15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur, several feared trapped; rescue operation on

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) At least 15 passengers died and several others were feared trapped when a massive landslide hit a private bus burying the vehicle under the debris in Bhalughat area of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The tragedy occurred around 6.40 pm in Jhandutta assembly segment when a huge portion of mountain gave way and suddenly fell on the bus carrying 25-30 passengers, they said, adding the vehicle was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

So far 15 bodies have been recovered and several people are feared trapped under the debris and hope for their survival is fading, the officials said.

The rescue operations are going on as two children have been rescued and are under treatment at AIIMS, Bilaspur, an official said.

The region has been lashed by intermittent rain since Monday, making the fragile mountain slopes unstable.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased while the injured would get Rs 50,000.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Modi wrote on X.

In a post on X, Shah said NDRF teams have reached the spot for the rescue operations.

So far 15 people including the driver and the conductor of the bus have died, BJP MLA from Jhandutta J R Katwal, who was on the spot, told PTI over the phone.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, said Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal, maintaining that 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus, said an eyewitness engaged in the rescue operations.

"My wife and two kids, and my brother's wife and his two children were returning home from a function when the tragedy occurred. My kids are alive," said Raj Kumar, father of the two injured kids brought to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Videos of rescue operations showing JCBs and cranes in action have surfaced online.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations, an official statement said.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri who was attending Kullu Dussehra festival in Kullu has proceeded to Bilapsur, officials said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Kharge said Chief Minister Sukhu is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts and the party's government in the state is providing all possible assistance to the victims.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said the tragic bus accident in Bilaspur district is deeply saddening and unfortunate.

"The state government is continuing its rescue operation on a war footing. The chief minister is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts, and the government is providing all possible assistance to the victims," Kharge said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand with them," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the deaths and injuries of a large number of passengers due to a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening.