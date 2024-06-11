15 labourers injured in lightning strike

Mohla (Chhattisgarh), June 11 (PTI) At least 15 labourers were injured on Tuesday when they were struck by lightning while resting under a tree in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at a nursery under the Koraldand forest range, said Ranger Naresh Kumar Baghel.

The injured persons were rushed to a community health centre in Mohla by forest personnel.

Five women labourers who were seriously injured were shifted to a higher medical centre in Rajnandgaon for better treatment, the official said. PTI COR NSK