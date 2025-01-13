1.5 lakh devotees expected at Sabarimala for ''makaravilakku'' as preparations for festival conclude

Sabarimala (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) Around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to gather at Sabarimala sannidhanam for the auspicious 'makaravilakku' darshan on January 14, with authorities announcing on Monday that all preparations for the festival at the hill shrine have been completed.

Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, said that robust security arrangements have been implemented under the leadership of the police, forest department, Rapid Action Force, and other government agencies to ensure the safety of devotees stationed at sannidhanam and other locations where the 'makarajyothi' is viewed.

"These include the installation of barricades and lighting arrangements," he told a press conference here.

The annual ceremonial procession carrying 'thiruvabharanam', the sacred jewellery of lord Ayyappa, which commenced from Pandalam—a place associated with Lord Ayyappa's childhood as per the legend—will reach sannidhanam on Tuesday.

The sacred jewels will be adorned on lord Ayyappa on the day of the 'makaravilakku' festival.

The 'thiruvabharanam' procession will be received at Saramkuthi at 5.30 pm on Tuesday by a team led by Sabarimala executive officer B Murari Babu. At 6.30 pm, it will be received at the 'kodimaram' area by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, the Devaswom Board President, members, and other officials.

The 'thiruvabharanam' casket will then be handed over to the Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar and Melsanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri, who will place it in the sanctum.

Following this, the grand 'mahadeeparadhana' will take place, with the lord adorned with the 'thiruvabharanam'.

The auspicious ghee brought from the Travancore palace will be used for the lord's 'abhishekam' at 8.45 am on the Makara Sankrama Muhurtham, the TDB president said.

He urged devotees returning to Pampa from the hill shrine after witnessing the 'makaravilakku' to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the police.

"Around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to gather at sannidhanam for the 'makaravilakku' darshan," said the TDB president.

He requested that children and mothers avoid visiting for the darshan on January 14.

"Instead, they may opt to visit between 15 and 17 January, during which the 'thiruvabharanam' darshan will be available," Prasanth said. Also, he advised devotees not to create a rush while returning after witnessing the 'makaravilakku'.

For the return journey, KSRTC has arranged approximately 800 buses at Pampa, with around 150 buses operating as shuttle services.

The Travancore Devaswom Board is providing devotees stationed at sannidhanam and nearby areas for the jyothi darshan with meal three times a day, delivered directly to their locations.

Additionally, efforts are being made to set up more drinking water counters and provide light refreshments, including biscuits, at these points.

The police have issued strict instructions prohibiting devotees from lighting fires and cooking food in the areas where they are stationed. Hence, the Devaswom Board is ensuring that food is delivered to them.

On Monday, 50,000 devotees were allowed entry to sannidhanam through virtual queue bookings, and 5,000 devotees through real-time online bookings.

On Tuesday, 40,000 devotees will be permitted via the virtual queue, and 1,000 through real-time online booking.

The 'makaravilakku' festival will conclude on January 19 with the grand Guruthi ceremony at Malikappuram. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB