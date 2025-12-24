15 long-billed vultures tagged in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Maharashtra Forest Department have recently carried out the tagging of 15 long-billed vultures at Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati district.

Birds are tagged primarily to study their movements, migration, lifespan, survival, and population dynamics for scientific research and conservation.

The tagging programme conducted on December 19, was led by Dr Sachin Ranade with support from Bhaskar Das and Athira, who are part of the Vulture Reintroduction Programme.

Out of the 15 vultures, 11 were fitted with GSM tags and four with satellite PTT tags. The tags were attached using a backpack-style harness, a safe method known as harnessing, the BNHS said in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition, all vultures were fitted with blue-coloured leg rings carrying identification numbers. The blue colour shows that the ringing was done in India, and the letter "M" indicates Maharashtra as the release site.

The tags are solar-powered and will help scientists track the movement, travel distance, safety, and survival of the vultures after their release into the wild. Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra Sreenivas Reddy is monitoring and guiding the entire project.

The vultures were born at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore, Haryana, which is BNHS's first such centre in India. They were later brought to Melghat, where they were given training of feeding on their own and allowed to acclimatise for the last eight months before being released.

During this period, the birds are regularly checked for health and monitored through CCTV cameras to observe their natural behaviour.

Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS, said that making the landscape safe for vultures is a key step before their release. He explained that awareness programmes were carried out in nearby areas, along with pharmacy surveys to ensure that harmful and banned veterinary medicines are not sold or used.

Stakeholders, such as the veterinary department, pharmacists, and local villagers were actively involved in this process.

Expressing happiness over the completion of the tagging exercise, Adarsh Reddy, Field Director of Melghat Tiger Reserve, said, "This effort marks an important step towards the conservation and successful reintroduction of long-billed vultures in the Melghat landscape. We hope that these birds will get support from the animal husbandry department and the Food and Drugs Administration department from Buldhana, Akola, Amravati districts as well as the concerned departments from adjoining Madhya Pradesh."