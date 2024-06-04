15 Muslim candidates, including TMC's Yusuf Pathan, leading

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) At least 15 Muslim candidates are leading in various constituencies across the country, including the TMC candidate from Berhampore, Yusuf Pathan who has maintained a comfortable lead against Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.
A total of 78 Muslims were in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections this year.
Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur is leading by over 80,000 votes while Iqra Choudhary, a 29-year-old candidate from Kairana is also leading by over 60,000.
Afzal Ansari, incumbent MP from Ghazipur, is also leading in his seat by over 1 lakh votes while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is leading by over 3 lakh votes in Hyderabad where he is also the incumbent MP.
In Ladakh, independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa Jan has secured a comfortable lead of 28,673 votes while another independent candidate from Baramulla Abdul Rashid Sheikh is leading by nearly 2 lakh votes.
In Uttar Pradesh, Mohibbullah from Rampur was leading by over 80,000 votes, and Zia Ur Rehman from Sambhal was leading by over 1.3 lakh votes.
In Anantnag-Rajouri, Mian Altaf Ahmad from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (J&KNC) is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
From Srinagar, J&KNC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading by over 1.8 lakh votes.
Another unexpected result is unfolding in West Bengal's Baharampur seat, where TMC candidate and first-time contender Yusuf Pathan is leading against Congress' leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and six-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 29,781 votes. PTI UZM HIG HIG