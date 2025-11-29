15 new POCSO courts to be set up in Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday said it has initiated the process of setting up 15 new POCSO courts in the eastern state.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said this in the assembly, while replying to a written question of BJD MLA Chandramani Kanhar.

“Steps are being taken to set up 15 special courts exclusively for cases relating to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” he said.

The new courts will be located in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Puri, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Malkangiri and Subarnapur.

POCSO courts are constituted under the POCSO Act, 2012, aimed at ensuring speedy trials in cases involving sexual abuse of children.