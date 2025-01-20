15 NPP leaders join Congress in Nagaland

Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Fifteen leaders of the Nationalist People's Party (NPP) Nagaland unit, including the party's vice president, officially joined the Congress on Monday.

Advertisment

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Congress Bhavan here by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president and Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo welcomed the new members into the party fold.

Jamir expressed his enthusiasm about the addition of the NPP leaders, highlighting that their decision to join the Congress marks a "turning point" for the party in the state.

Advertisment

He said that the Congress with its strong commitment to serving the people, is now poised to march forward with the support of these young and dynamic leaders, who have expressed their eagerness to contribute to the grassroots and work for the betterment of the people of Nagaland.

Theunuo described the move as a "giant step" for the Congress in Nagaland, noting that the NPP leaders' decision to join strengthens the party and aligns with its vision for the future.

Among those who joined the Congress are NPP Nagaland vice president, Bitong Sangtam, and NPP general secretary (Organization), L Hiketo Shohe.

Advertisment

Sangtam stressed that their decision was not made due to dissatisfaction with the NPP, but rather because they were seeking political growth and opportunities to serve better. He expressed optimism about the future of Congress and his commitment to work hard for the party’s success.

Shohe said they believed in Congress' vision and ethos and felt that the party offered a better platform for young leaders like them to grow and contribute to the development of Nagaland.

Other officials of NPP joining the Congress are: Bipin Kumar Sha, secretary, Akito Chishi, secretary, Khekai Zhimo, media secretary to GS Org, Illina Shohe, mahila state executive member, Toli S Achumi, Ex-DMC candidate, Heto Achumi, vice president, NPYF, Jaser Meru, general secretary (Org) NPYF, Justin Lotha, GS Admin NPYF, Akahito Chishi, secretary (Org.) NPYF, Kavito Swu, secretary admin. NPYF, Amento Kiba, secretary NPYF, Imtimeren Imchen, member, NPYF and Sarah Zhimo. PTI NBS NBS RG