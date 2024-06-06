15 Odia classics to be screened at Bhubaneswar Film Festival

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) As many as 15 award-winning Odia classics will be screened during the three-day Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) beginning here on Friday, organisers said.

Those 15 movies include the internationally acclaimed ‘Maya Miriga’ (The Mirage, 1984) and the famous ‘Mala Janha’ ( Dead Moon, 1965).

This special film festival has been organised by a group of film directors, scriptwriters and those involved in the technical aspects of film-making spread across the country.

The five Odia films will be screened daily between 10 am and 9 pm, the organisers said.

A book titled ‘Odia Cinema @ 90: Rhythms, Rendisons and Reflections’ compiling the journey of Odia cinema over a period of 90 years will also be released during the festival.

One of the big attractions of the festival would be two ‘Master Classes’ on film acting and script writing to be conducted by famous Bollywood filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the director of the super hit film ‘Oh My God 2’, Amit Roy, respectively.

Eminent film directors Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, the Director of the National School of Drama, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Odia film directors Apurba Bir and Prasanta Nanda will attend the inaugural program, an organiser said.

The event is being held under the banner of Bhubaneswar Film Circle and will be attended by actors, technicians, students of mass communication, personalities connected with films and film aficionados. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN