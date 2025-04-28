15 Pakistanis on short-term visas deported from Mumbai; 2 more to be sent back this week

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Police have deported 15 Pakistani nationals who were in Mumbai on short-term visas (STVs), officials said on Monday, an action coming in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Two more Pakistani citizens, who are in Mumbai for medical treatment, will be deported within the next two days, a senior police official said.

Soon after the April 22 carnage in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the Indian government announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27. At least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, including Maharashtra, were killed in the deadly assault.

After receiving directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a state-wide exercise to identify Pakistani nationals was launched by state authorities. Police in Mumbai also started locating Pakistani nationals, who were on short-term as well as long-term visas.

According to the official, during the drive, the Mumbai police found that a total of 17 Pakistani nationals were in the metropolis on short-term visas, a document that authorizes a person to enter or reside in a country for a specific purpose and duration.

Amongst them, 15 Pakistani nationals were deported with immediate effect and the remaining two will be sent back in the next two days, he said.

As per data available with the police, there are over 250 Pakistani nationals, who are on long-term visas in India's financial capital, another official said.

In one case, registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, a 65-year-old Pakistani national, Nadir Munir Khan, was found staying illegally in Mumbai.

He was arrested for illegally entering India in 2024. After completing his jail sentence in the case, Khan is waiting deportation to his home country.

Special Branch of the Mumbai Police has sent five reminders about Khan to Pakistan through India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), but the agency was yet to get a response from his home country, the official said. PTI DC RSY