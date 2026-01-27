15 people, 4 policemen injured in stone-pelting in Jharkhand, 10 held

Ramgarh, Jan 27 (PTI) At least four policemen and 15 people were injured in a stone-pelting incident during immersion of idols of the Goddess Saraswati in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the violence that occurred in Lari village under the Rajrappa Police Station limits on Monday night, he said.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said, “During the idol immersion in Lari village, the crowd turned violent when police personnel tried to maintain law and order. The people who participated in the immersion processions suddenly started hurling stones at police personnel, resulting in injuries to four security men and at least 15 people.” The policemen were taken to a hospital and released after first aid, he said.

The SDPO said an FIR has been lodged with the Rajrappa Police Station, and 10 people have been arrested in this connection.

Rajrappa Police Station officer-in-charge Krishna Kumar said that 42 people have been named and 150 unidentified individuals made accused, adding that the incident was not communal. PTI CORR RPS RPS BDC