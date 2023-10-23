15 people injured as bus overturns in Odisha's Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna, Oct 23 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured after a bus overturned in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday, officials said.

The accident happened when the bus, which was heading to Barabandha from Bhawanipatna, made an abrupt turn in Sirol village in Kesinga police station area while trying to avert collision with a motorcycle, they said.

The bus plunged 10 feet below, into the paddy field along the road, they added.

Police and emergency services along with locals rescued the passengers trapped in the bus, officials said.

The injured were admitted to the Kesinga Community Health Centre. Later, two people were shifted to the district hospital at Bhawanipatna as their conditions became serious. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM