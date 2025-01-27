15 people injured as mini truck overturns in Odisha

Balasore, Jan 27 (PTI) At least 15 people were injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Raipur village under the Singla Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The injured people were taken to a nearby Basta Primary Health Centre and five of them, whose conditions were serious, were referred to Balasore District headquarters hospital.

According to police, about thirty people, mostly women, were going to attend a religious ceremony when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned and fell on the roadside.

The police seized the vehicle and started an investigation into the accident, the officer added. PTI CORR AAM BDC