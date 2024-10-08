15 Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan airlifted from Hemkund Sahib after falling sick

Gopeshwar, Oct 8 (PTI) Fifteen Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan were airlifted and brought to Govindghat from Hemkund Sahib on Monday after they fell sick, police said.

They were part of a group of more than 100 Sikh devotees from Pakistan on a pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine situated at a height of about 16000 feet in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, they added.

Fifteen of them fell sick due to high altitude and fatigue after traversing a distance of 17 km on foot, police said. Police outpost in-charge Amandeep Singh arranged a helicopter for them by which they were brought to Govindghat, where they are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Hemkund Sahib gurudwara stands at a place where Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have subjected himself to penance.

More than one lakh devotees come here every year for 'darshan'.

The doors of Shri Hemkund Sahib are to be closed on October 10.