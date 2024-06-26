15 students beaten up by seniors in Arunachal school hostel, five suspended

Itanagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Altogether 15 students of class 8 in a government-run school were assaulted allegedly by their seniors in a hostel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The school authorities suspended five senior students allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Tuesday, Principal Rajeev Ranjan said.

A police complaint has also been lodged in connection with the incident.

The junior boys of the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya at Bordumsa were beaten up with sticks allegedly by several class 11 students in the hostel.

The injured students were taken to a hospital which discharged them after administering first aid.

Principal Rajeev Ranjan convened a disciplinary action committee meeting.

In the meeting, the members of the committee found five senior students of being guilty of inflicting physical harm and psychological trauma on class 8 students.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said the process of identifying the accused students is on and the police will talk with the victims.

He assured the injured students and their parents that action would be taken against the guilty.

“We have already suspended the students, who were involved in the incident. It is an isolated case. We will ascertain the reason behind it,” the principal said.

Ranjan said the school authorities are in touch with the parents of the assaulted students.

"The injuries are not that serious. Medical tests have already been done by the parents of the students," he said adding that a parent-teacher meeting was convened and the matter will be discussed with the guardians of the class 11 students.

The principal said strict action will be taken in this case and disciplinary measures will be implemented to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The school has classes from 6 to 12 and has 530 student boarders including girls. PTI COR NN