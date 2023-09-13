15 students of ZP school in Latur fall sick after eating food, hospitalised; headmaster suspended

Latur, Sep 13 (PTI) A day after 15 students of a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Latur district suffered food poisoning symptoms, the headmaster was suspended on Wednesday, an official said.

The in-charge headmaster of the school, located at Tondar in Udgir tehsil, has been suspended from service and an investigation will be conducted. Action will be also taken against the cook, said the primary education officer.

"15 out of 87 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating khichdi and cooked gram. All of them were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Udgir for further treatment. The rest 72 students were examined and treated by the tehsil health officer in the school. The condition of all the students is stable after treatment," the officer added. PTI COR NSK