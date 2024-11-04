15 TN pilgrims injured as minibus collides with stationary truck in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 4 (PTI) Fifteen pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured after their minibus allegedly collided with a stationary truck on National Highway 66 near Udyavara village, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on November 3 when a group of 18 pilgrims, travelling in a TN-registered minibus driven by Satish Kumar, was en route to Kollur Mookambika Temple.

According to police, the minibus, which departed from Mangaluru, collided with a truck parked on the roadside near a petrol pump around 6.45 am on Sunday. Rash and negligent driving could have led to the accident, they said.

Local residents sent the injured people to a hospital in the district for treatment.

Of the 18 people on board, 13 sustained minor injuries, while two individuals suffered serious injuries. Three passengers escaped unharmed, according to a senior police officer.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kaup police station, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR AMP AMP SSK KH