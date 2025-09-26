15 tonnes of narcotic drugs incinerated in MP's Neemuch district

Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) Around 15 tonnes of narcotic drugs, worth Rs 8 crore in illicit markets, were incinerated at a cement manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Friday, police said.

The contraband destroyed at the private cement plant included `doda chura' (poppy husk), opium, ganja, charas, smack and mephedrone, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nimish Agrawal.

These substances had been seized in around 200 cases registered across seven districts of Ujjain range, Agrawal said.

The contraband was incinerated as per the prescribed procedure, he added.

The Ujjain police range comprises the districts of Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur and Agar-Malwa. Neemuch and Mandsaur are known for opium cultivation, and cases of drug trafficking are frequently reported from the area.