15-year-boy killed in scuffle during wedding function in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and another was injured following a dispute over a dance at a wedding function here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Rajbhar (15), police said.

The incident occurred in the Chakkhan village during a wedding function. A dispute broke out while the victims, including Rajbhar and another relative, were dancing, Superintendent of Police of Ballia Omvir Singh said.

The bride's father told the reporters that during the Jaimala ceremony, some people attacked the victims. Rajbhar, the groom's cousin, was killed and another relative was injured.

Singh said that upon receiving the information police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case was registered against four people under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, the villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway in Sikandarpur town on Saturday demanding the arrest of the accused of this incident.

SHO of Sikandarpur police station Vikas Chandra Pandey said that the protestors ended the blockade after assurance that action would be taken against the accused. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG