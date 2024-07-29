15-year-old among 2 kanwariyas killed in road accident in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 15-year-old among two kanwariyas were killed and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when some kanwariyas were going to offer holy water at Markandey Mahadev temple in Kaithi in Varanasi, carrying kanwar, police said.

While crossing the road in front of the Bhabhaura village near Bihariganj, an unknown four-wheeler hit them, they said.

Kaushal Kumar (15) and Aditya Rajbhar (18) died, while Sundar Rajbhar was injured and rushed to the hospital, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Varanasi OP Singh said SP had visited the area. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG