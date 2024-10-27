15-year-old among five killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi, Oct 27 (PTI) Five people including a 15-year-old boy were killed after their car fell into a gorge on the Barot-Ghatadani link road, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga Singh (27), Sagar (15), Karam Singh (33), Gulab Singh (33) and Rajesh Kumar (23), all residents of Padhar Tehsil in Mandi district, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on Saturday around 10 pm on the Barot-Ghatadani link road. They were returning home from a marriage ceremony.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, police said.

The locals noticed the accident on Sunday morning and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma said a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences on the death of five people in the accident and assured to provide all possible help to the victim's family. The district administration also provided Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased as immediate relief. PTI COR HIG HIG