15-year-old boy commits suicide in UP village, family says he was suffering from depression

Amethi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here, police said on Thursday.

According to the boy's family, he took the extreme step as he was suffering from depression.

Station House Officer, Jamon, Vinod Kumar Singh said the body of the boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook at his home in Babanagar village on Wednesday night.

Since he was a minor, his family members did not wish to get a post-mortem done. The body was handed over to the family for the last rites after completing the necessary legal formalities, the SHO said.