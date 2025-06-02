15-year-old boy drowns in Ganga river

Kaushambi (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Ganga River with his family, the police said on Monday.

Aditya Chauhan visited the Sandipan Ghat on Monday morning with his mother, Seema Devi and aunt, Mangala Devi. While taking a bath, he went into deeper waters.

The teenager's mother and aunt soon raised an alarm prompting locals at the ghat to jump into the river in an attempt to save him, but it was too late, the police said.

The police, with the help of local divers, recovered Aditya's body from the river after about four hours.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.