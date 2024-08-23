15-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged road in Delhi's Chanakya Puri

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged road near The British School in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri area following heavy rain in parts of city on Friday, officials said.

The deceased, Sourabh, lived with his family at the Vivekanand Camp in the same area, the police said.

According to the police, Sourabh and some of his friends were playing in the rain on the waterlogged road near the British School when he accidently ventured into deep water and drowned.

The victim's friends informed his family members, who immediately reached the spot, pulled him out of the water and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officials said.

The police said the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway.