15 year-old boy killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur, Nov 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured when the roof of a house undergoing repair work collapsed here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The victims were identified as construction workers Aman, Karma Raj and Govardhan (40), they said.

Govardhan's son, Ayush (10) was also present on the spot, they added.

The incident occurred when the roof of a room in Bandhua Nagar area, which was being demolished, suddenly collapsed, trapping the victims under the debris, station in-charge Vijay Singh said.

Advertisment

Police arrived at the scene and rescued them. However, Aman died on the spot, and the rest were injured, Singh said. Govardhan is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College while Ayush and Karma Raj were given first aid.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR KIS ARD HIG