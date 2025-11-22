15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi, minor among 2 suspects

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two individuals, including a minor, following an altercation at Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi early Saturday, police said.

Information about a stabbing incident in the Kardampuri area was received on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. When police reached the spot, they learnt that locals took the injured teenager to the GBT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a resident of Kardampuri, had a fight with two persons, including a minor, following which one of them allegedly stabbed him, a senior police officer said.

Police claimed to have found crucial clues indicating the involvement of the two suspects in the crime.

A forensic team has collected samples from the crime scene, and a probe is underway to ascertain the chain of events leading to the attack, the officer said.