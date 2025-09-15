15-year-old girl dies in Jharkhand road accident

Medininagar, Sep 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died, while her mother suffered injuries following a head-on collision between the autorickshaw they were on board and a speeding truck in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Hariharganj police station area along National Highway-139, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti Rani.

She succumbed to injuries while being taken to Aurangabad for better treatment, a police officer said.

Her mother, Pramila Devi (40), and the autorickshaw driver, Ajit Paswan (30), were undergoing treatment in hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for about one-and-a-half hours. PTI CORR RPS RBT