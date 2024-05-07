15-year-old girl gang-raped in MP; five booked

Shahdol (MP), May 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the Kotwali police station limits of Shahdol on Monday evening when the girl was returning from a coaching centre and chatting with her friend, an official said.

"The victim registered a complaint of gang-rape against the five persons late on Monday night," Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek said.

The accused have been identified and they will soon be arrested, he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari said the incident took place when the girl was returning from a coaching institute.

"The girl was talking to a friend when five youths came there. They asked the duo why they were standing there and threatened them. They also started shooting their video," the official said.

After shooting the video, the accused forcibly took the girl to a nearby forest and raped her there, the police said.

Later, the victim reached her friend's house and narrated her ordeal, following which her family members were informed. They later lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU NP