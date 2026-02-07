15-year-old girl gang raped in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar; 2 arrested

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Police arrested two men on Saturday for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl in the Mahuli area of the district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday when the minor had gone to the fields for agricultural work.

Circle Officer (CO) Abhaynath Mishra said that the victim's mother, in her complaint on Friday, alleged that two men approached her daughter while she was working in the field and gang raped her.

"Based on the complaint, the accused were identified as Aman Kumar, 19, and Himesh Kumar alias Larahe, 19, both residents of Bandhupur village under the Mahuli police station jurisdiction," the CO said.

The police have registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Both the accused were arrested on Saturday and have been sent to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mishra added.