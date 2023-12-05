15-year-old girl gangraped in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Punjab's Ferozepur district, with police registering a case against the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said.

The girl was intercepted by the youths from her village who allegedly forced her to consume an intoxicant and then raped her, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who are on the run. PTI SUN RHL