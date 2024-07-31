15-year-old girl gets entangled in dough kneading machine in west Delhi's Rohini, dies

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died after her hand got entangled and her head was pulled into a dough kneading machine, used to make momos and spring rolls, in west Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Begumpur area, where the machine was operating from inside a room.

The victim was working when her hand got entangled in the machine, pulling her head into the dough kneading tub, they said.

"On Tuesday, at 7.18 pm, a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station regarding a girl being stuck in a dough kneading machine near Hanuman Chowk of Begampur area," a senior police officer said.

"Our team reached the spot and found the machine was not so big but preliminary investigation suggested the girl's hand got stuck inside the tub due to which she was pulled inside," the officer added.

The girl was severely injured and unresponsive with her head stuck in the machine when the team reached the spot, the officer said.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

An FIR has been registered into the matter and one person, identified as Rajesh Kumar, has been arrested, they said.

"The body of the victim has been preserved in the hospital for autopsy. An FIR under sections 289 (any act with any machinery, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered," the officer said.

The police said they will talk to the victim's family to confirm her actual age and ascertain if she was working as a child labourer. PTI BM BHJ BHJ