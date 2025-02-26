15-year-old girl raped by tution teacher in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her tuition teacher in south Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when the girl came with his father to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, "The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused from 2022 to 2025. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre." He added that the accused also threatened the victim and blackmailed her. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.